The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 103 thousand and 469 doses during the past 24 hours, surpassing the barrier of the fifth million in the number of doses it provided until yesterday, with a total of five million five thousand and 264 doses, while the rate of vaccine distribution increased to 50.61 doses per 100 Person.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to citizens and residents, in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

The Ministry announced that 184,981 new examinations had been conducted during the past 24 hours for different groups of society, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the new Corona virus, and their contacts, and isolating them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the number of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 2,631 new infections, bringing the total number of registered cases to 345,605 cases. The Ministry also announced the death of 15 people from the repercussions of infection with the virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1001 cases.

The Ministry expressed its regret, condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured, calling on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all. The Ministry confirmed the cure of 3589 new cases of those infected with the emerging corona virus, and their recovery from symptoms of the disease, thus bringing the total of recovery cases to 326,780 cases.

