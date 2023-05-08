An evacuation plane carrying 178 nationals of seven countries arrived in the UAE this afternoon, coming from Sudan, which has been witnessing clashes since the middle of last month.

The plane carried the most needy groups of patients, children, the elderly and women, as the UAE placed them at the top of its priorities. Among those evacuated on board the flight was a Sudanese child who was injured in the ongoing clashes in Sudan and was transferred to Khalifa Medical City in Abu Dhabi to receive the necessary medical care.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation confirmed the success of the evacuation operation carried out by the UAE as part of its humanitarian efforts and commitment to strengthening global cooperation and solidarity, and in continuation of its humanitarian approach based on providing protection for civilians and extending a helping hand to countries in times of need.

The ministry indicated the UAE’s commitment to work with its partners and the international community to achieve everything that serves the interests of the Sudanese people, stressing the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at a ceasefire, a return to the political framework and dialogue, and moving forward in the transitional phase to reach the desired political and security stability in Sudan.

The UAE continues to provide all hosting services for nationals during their evacuation to the city of Port Sudan and their presence there, and it also hosts hundreds of citizens of about 24 different nationalities who were evacuated via five air planes since last April 29, as all care is provided to them throughout their stay in the country until their return. to their countries.