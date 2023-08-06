During the launch of the second edition of the Nature Ambassadors Program, launched by the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi and the Emirates Nature-WWF in cooperation with the World Wide Fund for Nature, the youth of the Emirates. The program invites young change-makers between the ages of 18 to 35 to explore their passion for nature and seize the opportunity to develop new skills in the run-up to COP28.
