A popular proverb in the Arab world is said to be a kind of challenge to the person trying to achieve the impossible and achieve the unattainable: “You will not be able to do that even if you reach Mars.” As an indication of the impossibility of what they aspire to!

It seems that this popular proverb will lose its Arab significance for the first time, after it became clear that with ambition, planning, and possession of vision and will, it is possible to reach Mars, as the United Arab Emirates did on February 9th, when its probe (“the Hope Probe”) arrived, with the grace of God. To the orbit in which he will move around Mars during a scientific mission, the first of its kind, aimed primarily at studying the climate of the “red planet”.

The UAE has achieved what seemed to many an impossible dream, namely, to reach Mars, at the hands of those with broad ambition, high spirits and high stature … that is, those whose ambition reaches the roof of the sky and who are not convinced of what is below the highs, to ignite with this historical achievement the light of hope at the end of the difficult tunnel of Arab reality. And his accumulated crises that afflicted many people with despair, frustration and despair. The UAE has achieved its huge and ambitious space achievement, despite this Arab reality that afflicted some countries, paralyzed them and broke their ambitions, but exposed them to many unrest and tragedies, after they were emerging and strong, making, planting, producing and launching initiatives, but unfortunately, what happened to them during the past years of retreat And a setback due to the horrors of chaos, millions of its inhabitants became refugees abroad, seeking shelter and refuge, and its scholars and thinkers were assassinated or displaced outside the borders, throwing them into exile or into the unknown. These countries also suffered from the decline of their resources and the scarcity of their sources of income … due to corruption that struck its fringes on the ground and struck its roots in public life … so farms dried up, factories were disrupted, projects were scattered, entrepreneurship dried up, ambition faded, and energy soured.

But in light of this unfortunate Arab reality, and despite all its frustrations in the scientific, developmental, social and cultural fields … the “Hope Probe” comes from the shores of the Arabian Gulf to bring us hope, and to remind us once again that this nation is sick and weak but does not die and does not become extinct, and that there are men who have persevered. Despite all the challenges and difficulties. The House of Zayed al-Khair surprised us and announces to the Arab and Islamic world the “Probe of Hope”, which has become a great hope that breaks the stalemate on Earth and sets off towards the sky in order to reach Mars with complete success. It is a truly amazing, amazing and inspiring experience, and it was achieved thanks to the vision, ambition and will of the leadership of the country, and the determination to create a bright future, a determination that did not lose its mind, neither the crises of the Arab reality, nor the Corona pandemic that paralyzed the world, closed its economies and exhausted it at all levels.

With its great and successful space achievement, the UAE raises the spirits of Arabs and Muslims after their despair and frustration. Rather, it reverses the scales and amazes everyone with an achievement that we see today that undermines that ideal that has long been invoked by the hesitants .. to walk towards the future, dominated by the “Hope Probe” that was launched Desert embraces the sky!

* Saudi writer