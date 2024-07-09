The UAE Mission in Houston urges UAE citizens in the United States to exercise caution and vigilance due to Hurricane Beryl in Houston and neighboring cities.
The mission also stresses the need to follow the safety instructions issued by the authorities, and to contact in emergency situations on 0097180024 or 0097180044444 and register in the “Tawajudi” service.
