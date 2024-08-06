The UAE Embassy in Muscat called on UAE citizens in the Sultanate of Oman to exercise caution due to the expected low pressure system in most of the Sultanate’s governorates.
The mission also stressed the need to follow the safety instructions issued by the authorities and to contact in emergency cases on 0097180024 or 0097180044444.
