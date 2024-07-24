The UAE Embassy in Manila urges UAE citizens in the Philippines to exercise caution due to floods and torrents caused by Typhoon Carina and the monsoons.
The mission stresses the need to follow the safety instructions issued by the Philippine authorities, and to contact in emergency cases on 0097180024 or 0097180044444 and register in the Tawajudi service.
