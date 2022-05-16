Since last Saturday, the UAE embassies around the world have opened their doors to the mourners of diplomatic and political officials and popular events, to offer their condolences for the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him.

The mourners expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the leadership and people of the Emirates on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, noting his wise stances, his march and great achievements, and his keenness to consolidate peace and establish strong strategic relations with the countries of the world.

The UAE embassy in Khartoum stated, through its official account on Twitter, that the Vice-President of the Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant-General Muhammad Hamdan Daglo, and large numbers of official, diplomatic and popular figures and businessmen flocked on the second day to open the condolences book, in order to offer condolences on the death of the nation’s deceased. The late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him. The UAE embassy in Cairo stated, through its account on Twitter, that it had received a large number of ministers, diplomats and officials in the Arab Republic of Egypt who came to offer their condolences to the leadership of the United Arab Emirates And its government and people, in the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, may God have mercy on him. The Minister of State for Immigration and Egyptian Affairs Abroad, Ambassador Nabila Makram, offered condolences to the leadership, government and people of the United Arab Emirates, on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, May God have mercy on him.

At the UAE Embassy in Rome, Ambassador Omar Obaid Al Shamsi accepted the condolences of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ ambassador to Italy, Prince Faisal bin Sattam bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Italy, Dr. Nasser Mohammed Al Balushi, and the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to Italy, Zainab Salem.

The State Embassy in the Kingdom of Spain received the Deputy Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the Kingdom of Spain, Muhammad Lafi Al-Shahoumi, to offer condolences on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The UAE embassy in Saudi Arabia confirmed, through its official account, that the heads of missions accredited to the Kingdom flocked to the mission headquarters in Riyadh, to offer their condolences on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him.

She referred to the flag at half-mast for a period of 40 days, starting last Friday, to mourn the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him.

The UAE embassy in New Delhi stated, through its official account on Twitter, that it had opened a record to offer condolences on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, starting last Saturday, and for a week.

The Indian Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jay Shankar, to express his deepest condolences on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the headquarters of the State Embassy in New Delhi, and convey the condolences of the Indian government to the leadership of the UAE and its people in this great loss.



