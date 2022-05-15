Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the brother of a former leader, Sheikh Khalifa, who died last Friday.

The Supreme Federal Council of the United Arab Emirates – a body formed by the leaders of the 7 emirates that make up the country – on Saturday (May 14, 2022) appointed Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, 61, as the new president of the nation.

He is the brother of the last president, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyanwhat died on friday (May 13), at age 73. According to the state agency WAMSheikh Mohammed was elected unanimously.

Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. His choice to replace his brother was expected. Since 2014, when the former president had a stroke, he was seen as the de facto leader of the UAE.

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was responsible for modernization policies that helped the country become an oil power. According to the state agency, board members “reaffirmed their willingness to continue implementing the authentic values ​​and principles established by the deceased” president.

According to them, these values ​​and principles “consolidated the status of the UAE at regional and global levels”. The agency reports that the new president “expressed his appreciation for the precious trust placed in him by his brothers”.

The United Arab Emirates has declared a 40-day national mourning period, starting on Friday, for the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

BRAZIL

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in November 2021 in the United Arab Emirates. On the occasion, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil he said what “the two parties discussed bilateral relations and regional issues of mutual interest”.



Alan Santos/PR – 15.Nov.2021 President Jair Bolsonaro (left) greets Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on a visit to the UAE in November 2021

The Brazilian government issued note for the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and declared 3 days of official mourning.

“Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, President of the United Arab Emirates since 2004, has been instrumental in his country’s spectacular social and economic advancement in recent decades.”, reads the Itamaraty statement.

“Under his leadership, Brazil’s relations with the UAE were also developed, which today have the status of a strategic partnership. The United Arab Emirates is today a relevant investor in Brazil, with an investment stock of US$ 10 billion distributed across different sectors of the Brazilian economy, in addition to being one of Brazil’s main trading partners in the Arab world.”