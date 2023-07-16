New York (Union)

The UAE affirmed that supporting quality education enhances the principles of tolerance to prevent sexual and gender-based violence, calling for the importance of using technology and education to combat the changing nature of conflict-related sexual violence crimes, strengthening the work of national institutions and applying the rule of law.

In a statement delivered by Ambassador Mohammed Abu Shehab, the country’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, during the Security Council’s annual open debate on sexual violence in conflict situations, the UAE called for enhancing survivors’ access to necessary services and support, strengthening the work of national judicial institutions, and applying the rule of law, in addition to to the use of technology and education to combat the changing nature of conflict-related sexual violence.

Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shihab referred to the progress witnessed in the areas of preventing and responding to conflict-related sexual violence through advisors to protect women in United Nations peacekeeping operations, and the addition of standards for conflict-related sexual violence in various United Nations sanctions regimes.

“Education must also be disseminated to address the root causes of these crimes, such as gender discrimination, hate speech and incitement to violence,” he said. He noted that education has the potential to promote gender equality and eliminate stigma.

He added, “Only last month, this Council unanimously adopted Resolution No. 2686, submitted by the UAE and the United Kingdom, urging member states to support quality education that promotes principles of tolerance to prevent sexual and gender-based violence.”

Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shihab continued: “We need to enhance survivors’ access to the necessary services and support, and this requires taking into account the needs of women and girls, from early warning mechanisms to the provision of humanitarian assistance, stressing that these efforts can only succeed if they are implemented through an approach that includes the community.” as a whole, in all phases of the conflict.

He noted that the participation of women and youth, as well as religious and community leaders, in the design and implementation of gender-responsive strategies is one of the key pathways to preventing CRSV crimes.

Emirati support for peace and stability efforts in Haiti

The United Arab Emirates reaffirmed its full support for efforts to return Haiti to the path of peace and stability, noting that the repercussions of climate change have exacerbated the food and water situation and the dire humanitarian situation.

In a statement before the UN Security Council, the UAE called for addressing the security and political situation in Haiti simultaneously.

“While the Security Council continues its discussions on how best to respond to the deteriorating security situation, we once again call on all relevant stakeholders to work towards an inclusive dialogue between Haitians towards a Haitian-led and owned political settlement, which remains critical for the people of Haiti,” she said. Haiti and the wider region.

She added, “Haiti remains one of the countries most vulnerable to natural disasters and climate change. Just last month, we witnessed heavy rains and floods that followed the earthquakes that hit Haiti. The repercussions of climate change exacerbated the already dire food, water and humanitarian situation, devastating critical infrastructure, as well as impeding the ability of humanitarian actors to reach those who need it most.

The UAE welcomed the inclusion of its proposal in the resolution, which indicates that the negative effects of climate change and natural disasters exacerbate the humanitarian situation in Haiti, which increases instability, praising the constructive approach taken by the pen holders on this crucial issue, which was reflected in the unanimous adoption of the resolution.