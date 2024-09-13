The UAE continued to dominate the Forbes Middle East list of the region’s most powerful healthcare leaders for the year, which highlights the leaders of the largest and most innovative healthcare companies in the region. The list included 51 leaders residing in the country, followed by Saudi Arabia with 23 leaders, and then eight leaders in Egypt.

To prepare the list, several criteria were adopted, including: business size, including revenues, assets and investments, in addition to the diversity of operations, innovative initiatives, the leader’s experience and influence in the sector, and his achievements.

For the second year in a row, Shaista Asif, co-founder and CEO of UAE-based Pure Health Holdings, topped the rankings. The group recorded revenues of $3.4 billion and assets of $13 billion in the first half of 2024.

In second place was Saeed Darwazah, CEO of Hikma Pharmaceuticals.

Last May, Hikma Pharmaceuticals established a new branch in Spain, and in June, it opened a commercial office in the United Kingdom. In third place was Sulaiman Al Habib, founder and chairman of Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group.

The GCC has seen a significant increase in healthcare investments, leading to major developments in the sector, with new leaders joining the list of the most powerful healthcare leaders in the Middle East this year, most notably: Nasser Al-Haqbani, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Health Holding Company, to which the Ministry of Health’s assets are set to be transferred, to manage healthcare groups across the Kingdom; and Mazen Fakeeh, Chairman of Fakeeh Healthcare Group, who led the group’s listing on the Saudi Tadawul in June. The sector, led by Hassan Jassim Al Nowais, Managing Director and CEO of M42 Group, saw the company launch in April last year in the UAE, following the merger of Mubadala Healthcare and G42 Healthcare.

In terms of sectors, pharmaceutical company leaders dominated the ranking with 33 leaders, followed by 31 leaders in the hospital sector, 13 leaders of companies operating in various sectors, five leaders each of companies operating in the medical device sector and the technology sector, and three leaders of major pharmacy chains.

Of the top 10 leaders, four work in the hospital sector, while four others lead companies with diverse operations in the sector.

In April, Alice Yamin-Bois, CEO of the Arab Hospitals Federation, led the Federation’s collaboration with the Geneva Centre for Sustainability and the World Health Organization to improve environmental sustainability and advocate for resilient healthcare systems. In May, Iyabo Tinubu Karch, CEO of Sidra Medicine, announced the launch of Qatar’s first pediatric hematopoietic stem cell transplant program, in collaboration with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, led by CEO Majid Al Fayyadh, also collaborated with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology last July to develop a new genetic sequencing system called NanoRinger to identify genetic diseases caused by unknown mutations.