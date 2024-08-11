Gaza (Union)

The UAE continued its efforts to provide aid to our Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, within the framework of Operation “Gallant Knight 3” ordered by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to support our Palestinian brothers. Yesterday, Operation “Gallant Knight 3” provided bread to thousands of displaced families in shelters, to support them in light of the difficult and tragic conditions they are living in, the lack of the most basic necessities of life, and the inability of bakeries to produce enough bread for the population.

Last February, the UAE sent 5 automatic bakeries to address the severe bread shortage in the Gaza Strip, providing the daily needs of more than 420,000 people.

The production capacity of each bakery is about 17,500 loaves per hour. The UAE has guaranteed the provision of flour, diesel, and other materials that will ensure the operation of the five bakeries 24 hours a day, without interruption, while paying the wages of the people who will operate and supervise the bakeries inside Gaza.