Lieutenant General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Juvenile Awareness and Welfare Association, said that some questioned the strength of the UAE Federation, and the possibility of its continuity since the announcement of its founding 51 years ago, but it has increased in strength and cohesion thanks to the wisdom of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who founded it on solid values, the most important of which is loyalty and devotion to the homeland.

While a member of the Board of Directors of the Association, Mirza Al-Sayegh, stated, during a session held yesterday in the Umm Suqeim District Council, titled “Messages of Hope in the Present and Future of the UAE on the Occasion of the 51st Union Day Celebrations,” that discreet diplomacy played a prominent role in recognizing the state after the declaration of the union, at a time when it dominated Convinced that the evacuation of the colonizers would only come by force, but the country that had only four embassies on its soil, after the declaration of the union, turned into the owner of one of the most powerful passports in the world, allowing its holder to enter 180 countries.

While a member of the Board of Directors of the Juvenile Awareness and Welfare Association, Dr. Khalifa Al-Suwaidi, stated that the state, on its 51st birthday, has made a great stride in the education sector, and after it had only 100 schools when it started, and it did not have any university or college, and now it has 1400 schools offering 30 different curricula, and colleges distributed everywhere.

In detail, Lieutenant General Dahi Khalfan said that the UAE, since its founding, has enjoyed authentic values ​​and steadfastness in stances, which were consolidated by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, stressing that it will remain continuous and solid through generations. He stressed the importance of adhering to loyalty and sincerity to the homeland, not involving any other considerations with it, and adhering to its identity and nationality to ensure that the standards of authentic citizenship are not doubled.

He called on the people of the state to preserve its reputation at home and abroad, and to realize the essence of the phrase “Sons of Zayed”, which reflects love for good, helping others, and high competitiveness.

For his part, member of the board of directors of the association, Mirza Al-Sayegh, said, “He remembers very well the years preceding the declaration of the union, and how he and his fellow students were convinced that the colonizer would only come out by force, but since its first day, calm diplomacy proved exceptional efficiency, and led the state to safety.” .

He added that, like the rest of the Emiratis, they were surprised to see a diplomatic car at the beginning of the establishment of the state, as there were only four embassies on its land, but it has become an influential international force now, and its passport has become appreciated by all countries of the world, and its holder is allowed to enter 180 countries without a visa. He added that the country has come a long way in the field of development, and has been on the top of the most donors of aid to other countries.

In addition, a member of the Board of Directors, Dr. Khalifa Al-Suwaidi, said that education has assumed great importance since the declaration of the federation, and while the number of schools in the beginning did not exceed 100 schools distributed in various emirates, we now have 1400 schools offering 30 different curricula, and while they had one university After years of its establishment, it now owns the most prestigious universities in various Emirates.

To view an electronic supplement.. the 51st Union Day, Please click on this link.