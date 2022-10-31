HE Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, accompanied by HE Bakhit Ateeq Al Rumaithi, Consul General of the State in Karachi, and in the presence of HE Bilawal Bhutto Zardar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.. attended the ceremony of receiving the ships carrying 200 containers equipped with food and medical supplies to support 500,000 Pakistani families, affected by the floods and torrential rains that swept through several regions in Pakistan, were established in the port of Karachi in the province of Sindh.

His Excellency Al Zaabi stressed – during the ceremony – that the UAE, and according to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, provided urgent humanitarian relief aid to the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and was one of the first countries to be present in the field to provide relief to the displaced and affected, as it facilitated A direct air bridge includes 62 planes loaded with tons of food and medical supplies and tents to house those affected.

He added that alleviating suffering and preserving human dignity is a well-established approach in the UAE’s foreign policy, and that the country’s embassy in Islamabad and the Consulate General in Karachi, in coordination with partners, have developed a clear action plan and strategy since the start of the disaster caused by torrential floods and torrents, aimed at reaching the areas The stricken and affected areas are to ensure access to the basic needs of the population and improve their living conditions, as the efforts of the field work teams focused on reaching thousands of families in 17 disaster areas in Sindh and 10 affected areas in Balochistan.

His Excellency said that the Emirati humanitarian charities represented by the Red Crescent Authority, the Khalifa bin Zayed Foundation for Humanitarian Works, the Mohammed bin Rashid Charitable Foundation and the Sharjah Charity Foundation, have been present since the first day in the field and provided urgent relief to alleviate the suffering of families, which emphasizes the importance of concerted Efforts for the good of humanity and humanity.

After his official meetings with officials of the Sindh region, His Excellency inspected some of the areas affected by floods and torrential rains, where he participated in providing urgent aid, which includes medicines, food supplies and shelter materials.

On this occasion, he said, “The support provided by the UAE to the provinces of Sindh and Baluchistan comes within the framework of urgent relief and improving the living conditions of the affected, reflecting the state’s approach to extending a helping hand to affected communities around the world through relief and humanitarian programs and projects that alleviate the suffering of those communities and enhance their development.”

For his part, His Excellency Zardar praised the support of the UAE in these difficult conditions that his country went through as a result of climate change and the high level of rain this year, which led to floods and torrential rains that hit regions and cities in Sindh and Balochistan, and caused the displacement and displacement of 35 million people.

His Excellency extended his thanks and appreciation to the leadership of the UAE for its continuous support for the Pakistani people, pointing to the depth of the historical relations between the UAE and Pakistan in various fields, which were established by the founder of the state, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul.” It is well-established and has contributed to strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries in various fields.