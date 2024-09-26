The UAE delegation participated in several key high-level meetings on the first day of the week-long 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The UAE delegation will discuss priority issues with member states, UN officials and relevant stakeholders, including unhindered humanitarian access, addressing climate change, promoting global health and well-being, and preventing and resolving conflicts through peaceful means.

The UAE delegation also participates in several high-level meetings related to the humanitarian response in Gaza and Sudan, the future of artificial intelligence, bridging the digital divide, climate resilience related to sea level rise, and other related topics.

In this regard, UAE representatives attended the launch of the “Artificial Intelligence for Sustainable Development” platform, a development programme held in partnership between the UAE and the United Nations. The innovative initiative harnesses the transformative power of artificial intelligence and cross-sector collaboration to develop data available to decision-makers and officials in the Arab world. The event was attended by His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and CEO of the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators.

His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, participated in a meeting titled “A New Middle East: War, Diplomacy and Emerging Technologies in a Changing Region” with Fred Kempe, President of the Atlantic Council, at the Global Future Forum organized by the Council.

For her part, Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, met with His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, to sign a memorandum of understanding for visa exemption between the two countries.

Her Excellency and His Excellency Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organizations, also met with Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

For her part, Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, announced the prominent partnership between the UAE and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) to support 20 countries from the Global South with the aim of accelerating the achievement of these countries’ renewable energy and environmental protection goals.

By raising the ambition of the Nationally Determined Contributions, the UAE is working to support efforts aimed at bridging the gap and tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Her Excellency also attended the “Turning Methane Pledges into Action” event, hosted by the International Energy Agency and the Presidency of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change COP29.

Her Excellency attended the events of “Finding Effective Solutions to the Climate Crisis and Food Security” and “Harnessing Ambition to Achieve the 30×30 Initiative and Beyond: The Road to the Convention on Biological Diversity COP16”.

Her Excellency Al Dhaheri also participated in the Multi-Level Partnerships for Ambitious Climate Action Coalition on “National and Local Cooperation in Climate Action”, and a high-level session of the World Renewable Energy Summit 2024 on global renewable energy.

For his part, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, participated in the 6th ECAM Summit. He also participated in events on the sidelines of the assembly on “Natural Resources in Africa and Their Role in Shaping the Future” and “The Trade Corridor between the UAE and Africa.” His Excellency’s participation in these events reflects the UAE’s commitment to promoting long-term prosperity and sustainable development in Africa.

His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Her Excellency Dr. Maha Barakat, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Health and Life Sciences, participated in a meeting on international cooperation to confront the threat of synthetic drugs.

Her Excellency Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, also held talks with Hillary Clinton, former US Secretary of State, Barbara Leaf, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, and Martin Griffiths, former UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.

For his part, His Excellency Abdullah Balaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, participated in an event on “Climate, Relief, Recovery and Peace: Enabling Climate Action in Weak and Most Vulnerable Countries to the Repercussions of Climate Change.”

His Excellency Saeed Al Hajri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Trade Affairs, also participated in the BRICS Annual Sherpa Meeting.

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan attended Concordia’s annual Digital Financial Literacy Summit and met with Anne Warner, Interim CEO of the International Center for Research on Women.

During its participation in the general debate of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the UAE seeks to continue its role as a reliable partner, supporting and backing international efforts to build stable and prosperous societies.