During a Security Council session at the request of the UAE regarding the war in Gaza, Nusseibeh said, “70 percent of the dead in Gaza were women and children and not Hamas.”

The Permanent Representative of the UAE to the Security Council added: “We renew our demand for an immediate ceasefire.”

Nusseibeh considered that “the demands to evacuate Al-Quds Hospital are unrealistic, given the fact that 11,000 displaced people are in this hospital.”

She continued, saying: “All residents of Gaza are at risk, as are the hostages held by Hamas.”

She explained that “residents of the West Bank are also suffering from Israeli settlers who have escalated their attacks, which has forced many Palestinians to flee.”

On Monday, Israel expanded its military attack deeper into the northern Gaza Strip, as the United Nations and its medical staff expressed their fears that the Israeli bombing would target areas closer to hospitals, where tens of thousands of Palestinians sought shelter, along with thousands of wounded.

The number of Palestinian deaths in the war between Israel and Hamas has exceeded 8,000, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

In the West Bank, more than 110 Palestinians were killed in Israeli violence and raids.

Also, more than 1,400 people were killed in Israel, most of them civilians, in the Al-Aqsa Flood operation launched by Hamas on October 7. The movement also captured 239 Israelis and transferred them to Gaza.