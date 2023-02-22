The Emirates News Agency quoted the Cyber ​​Security Council as stressing the need for institutions and individuals to pay attention to hacking and electronic fraud tools, which are now taking various forms, so as not to fall victim to cyber attacks that may harm them and fall victim to such breaches..

The Council warned of the importance of preserving personal data and not disclosing it through fake links or anonymous messages except through official methods only, and to investigate accuracy in dealing with messages received via e-mail, and not to open links until after making sure of their authenticity..

The Cyber ​​Security Council stressed the necessity of activating the cyber defense system, spreading awareness of cyber security and addressing such attacks, in addition to cooperating with the concerned authorities to share such data proactively..

He stressed the importance of addressing various types of cyberattacks by vital sectors, in addition to activating protection systems and cybersecurity policies, and raising the awareness of the authorities of any suspicious electronic activities that may harm their environments..

The Cyber ​​Security Council called on all members of society to ensure that backup copies of device data are constantly created in order to retrieve them in the event of a hack, in addition to avoiding opening links coming from unknown sources, while not downloading files sent from unknown persons via e-mail, in addition to using anti-virus software and ensuring It should be original and not imitated, while constantly updating it, in addition to constantly updating the operating system in the phone and computer, as well as avoiding accessing suspicious sites, in addition to making sure to download programs and applications from their approved official sources, and avoid pirated programs.

The Cyber ​​Security Council affirmed that the UAE adopts the best standards and practices of secure digital transformation, and its emphasis on the importance of protecting digital infrastructure, which is the basis of digital transformation through a highly developed cyber security system capable of fortifying the UAE’s digital space.