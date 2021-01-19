Yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that the UAE has crossed the two million vaccine doses that were provided until yesterday, bringing the total to two million 65 thousand and 367 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 20.88 per 100 people, in line with the Ministry’s plan, which aims to provide the vaccine to all residents The country, in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the “Covid-19” virus.

This achievement and the success in achieving that global record rate of distributing the vaccine per 100 people, confirms the success of the national campaign to receive the “Covid-19” vaccine, and the great response the campaign is witnessing from all members of society.

The Minister of Health and Community Protection, Abdul-Rahman Al-Owais, affirmed that reaching this record number of “Covid-19” vaccine doses within a short period reflects the exceptional efforts of our leadership in dealing with the Corona pandemic crisis, as well as the concerted efforts of the government and all state institutions, and our line of defense. The first is to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine for all residents in the various regions of the country.

He called on members of the community eligible to receive the “Covid-19” vaccine to continue to turn out to receive the vaccine centers spread in the various emirates of the country, to support the achievement of the campaign goals to vaccinate more than 50% of the country’s population during the first quarter of this year.





