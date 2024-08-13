UAE.. Creative with its youth

Fifty years and this palm tree calls upon history to draw a picture of the future on the foreheads of youth and write hope with fresh, dewy fingers like the lotus flower.

Fifty years and this cloud rains down on the children of the earth with showers of dreams that blossom on the eyelashes like the antimony of dazzling mornings.

Fifty years and the UAE’s horse is prancing on the earth’s surface, perfumed with the saffron of joy, amazing achievements and astonishing creativity.

Fifty years of swimming on the wave of mental skills and the Emirates in the scene, a morning hymn played by the guitar of young people who believed that the homeland is a book. They are the ones who write on its pages words of glory, expressions of distinction and sentences of excellence. They are the ones who open its pages to creativity that the homeland is proud of and that the wise leadership is proud of, which paved the way for the caravan to cross and for the passengers to reach the tents of a comfortable life, and for dreams to shine and color the eyes with the sparkle of joy.

Fifty years and the UAE flag is flying on crowns and wreaths and the world salutes in honor of a people who accomplished in record time what countries could not accomplish in centuries. All this is happening because the leadership in the UAE is leading the stage with a mind like lightning, a heart like a cloud, and a soul like a star. In the darkness of the world, the idea in the UAE roams in a collar of heavenly light that God has bestowed upon a land that has allowed every lover to write a poem of the homeland on the tops of the stars. The window has been opened wide so that fresh air can enter the chests and hearts can flutter, calling out with joy that fills the valleys and plateaus; because the little girl who was has become today clad in the clothes of diversity and has achieved the Emirati self with the scent of the noble desert, the fragrance of the loyal palm tree, and the lamp of the proud wave.

Fifty years and the Emirates is sailing the boat of great ambitions, relying on the will of young people who aimed the shot towards the horizon, and then hope opened its treasures and a series of ideas emerged that became projects, then achievements, then gains that the leadership is proud of, and the world is proud of what our youth offer and what the youthful intellect offers in terms of works that exceed imagination. Today, the Emirates goes beyond the limits of reality to raise its wings high, its home is the spacious space there, where the secrets of the universe and the luxuries of existence lie.

Fifty years and the caravan is on its way to glory, moving its passengers to the world, communicating with others, united with existence, drawn to the hope that the world will be one hand against everything that worries, everything that disturbs, everything that threatens destiny, and everything that sinks the boat in the depths of hatred.

Fifty years and the Emirates has been spinning the wool of warmth and working to knit the shirt of joy for all people. It is present in the global scene with the strength of love, the chivalry of the desert, and the generosity of the values ​​planted by Zayed the Good, may God bless his soul. In his path, the wise leadership is making efforts to consolidate these historical roots.