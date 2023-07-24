Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The UAE, based on the directives of the wise leadership and over more than five decades, has established itself as a major supporter of efforts to enhance security and stability around the world through its development programmes, humanitarian aid and initiatives aimed at the good and development of humanity and spreading the values ​​of goodness and peace.

To this end, the UAE has followed a clear path based on achieving prosperity and supporting growth levels in the countries of the world, based on the values ​​and principles of giving, and based on the country’s experience and achievements in vital sectors. The UAE applies a pioneering approach that primarily takes into account the human aspect, which is represented in the needs of the people, which made the state respected and appreciated in international forums.

In order to achieve this, the UAE has provided many forms of support for development projects around the world, and has continued its active role in international organizations and institutions in order to achieve common aspirations.

In this context, the UAE has actively contributed to supporting the Group of Five Sahel countries in sub-Saharan Africa, which includes Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali and Niger, which are among the least developed countries in the world.

The UAE was and still is a reliable partner for the countries of the Sahel region by providing support to them in facing challenges through its continuous development aid. During the period from 2018 to 2023, the value of UAE foreign aid to the five African Sahel countries amounted to $750 million, which constitutes 3% of the country’s total foreign aid payments during this period.

About 75% of the UAE’s foreign aid to the Sahel countries was provided in the form of development aid, while charitable and humanitarian aid accounted for 16% and 9%, respectively.

With the support of the UAE and its pioneering efforts to support the five Sahel countries to achieve their development goals and objectives, the UAE development assistance contributes to reducing the repercussions and effects of climate change, and to facing the economic challenges that these countries deal with. In light of the report issued by the World Bank in 2022, the Sahel countries face challenges, including severe drought, floods, and many impacts related to climate change.

The report also indicated that it is estimated that temperatures in this region will increase by 2 degrees Celsius by 2040, which requires more support and development assistance.

The World Bank stressed the importance of meeting the needs of the five Sahel countries to enhance their measures in facing climate challenges, and the importance of achieving “rapid, strong and comprehensive” economic growth in this region to help them “better adapt to climate change.”

The relief and humanitarian work in the UAE gains its distinction and leadership from several features, the most prominent of which is that it is an institutional work based on the advancement of many official and civil bodies, which exceeded the number of 43 institutions and bodies, and it is a work that is comprehensive as it is not limited to providing material assistance, but also extends to moving to areas of humanitarian crises and direct interaction with their problems.

The UAE has a unique experience in the field of relief and humanitarian development work based on the continuity of impact through the implementation of development projects that are in the interest of the people of the beneficiary countries, such as building housing and hospitals, building roads, building power stations and digging wells, which provides sustainable development support for basic resources based on the effective contribution to improving living conditions in countries.