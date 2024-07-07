Gaza (Al-Ittihad, WAM)

As part of the UAE’s ongoing support for displaced Palestinian families, its humanitarian arm, “Gallant Knight 3,” distributed food supplies to thousands of displaced families who are suffering from the ravages of war, the lack of aid, the scarcity of food and basic supplies in the markets, and their high prices, in a humanitarian step aimed at alleviating their suffering in light of the war and its catastrophic humanitarian consequences. Operation “Gallant Knight 3” provided a range of food supplies, including chicken, fresh vegetables, bread, dates, and food parcels to needy displaced families in Khan Yunis. The number of beneficiaries of the relief campaign reached 9,000, as the food distribution campaign reached them, seeking to provide relief to the displaced and alleviate their suffering, at a time when families are finding it very difficult to obtain food due to the tragic circumstances prevailing in the stricken sector.

The UAE seeks to reach the largest number of displaced persons, to provide them with humanitarian aid, to alleviate the catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip, after the cessation of aid to them, which caused an increase in the possibility of a real famine affecting all residents of the Strip, according to estimates by international relief organizations.

The total UAE aid provided to the brotherly Palestinian people amounted to 33,000 tons of urgent supplies transported via 395 flights, 1,243 trucks, and three ships that docked at the port of El Arish before transporting their cargo to the Gaza Strip.

The first ship carried 4,016 tons of relief and medical aid, while the second relief ship carried 4,544 tons of aid, while the third ship contained 4,630 tons of relief supplies.