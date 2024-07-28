Reflecting the UAE’s keenness to prepare and qualify the nation’s youth to face future challenges, as they are a fundamental pillar in the national human capital system, the Federal Youth Authority announced the preparation of 12 qualitative projects in various sectors, which constitute the first package of initiatives that will be implemented until 2026, within the National Youth Agenda 2031 that was launched last week.

Given the vital role that youth play in community development, the Federal Youth Authority has identified five main directions related to the economy, skills and education, quality of life, society and values, and role models, all of which form the features of the National Agenda vision, which aims to care for youth, enhance their future role, and empower them socially, educationally, and economically, in line with the global framework set by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The National Youth Agenda includes a package of qualitative initiatives that aim to provide suitable paths for youth in the labor market and double the number of youth projects in promising future sectors, as is evident in the “Emirati Neighborhood” project, which provides youth with the opportunity to launch their commercial projects through stations allocated to them in the most vital areas of the country, in addition to the National Youth Charter, which aims, among other things, to cooperate with entities and institutions in the public and private sectors in developing work mechanisms that contribute to enhancing the cognitive and practical capabilities of youth, in line with national priorities in various fields, as well as working on the Youth Social Missions Program, with the aim of qualifying youth to participate in social missions for Emirati aid around the world, and preparing specialists in relief and humanitarian work, by providing specialized development programs and activities in this field. In terms of skills and education, the agenda includes several projects, such as joint cooperation programmes with the Ministry of Defence, which aim to raise the level of cognitive awareness, skills and talents among national service recruits, through programmes and training courses in various fields, in addition to launching the general framework for managing promising talents to enable young talents to develop government work, ensuring their readiness to keep pace with the future directions of the UAE government, and contribute to the design and implementation of national plans and projects.

In line with the UAE government’s commitment to establishing good role models to be the beacon for the next generation of our citizens, the 100 Mentors podcast was launched. It is a talk show that represents a series of visual and audio episodes, and hosts inspiring personalities with distinguished expertise and competencies to guide young people and enhance their aspirations towards developing their skills and enhancing their expertise in various scientific and practical fields. In addition, an appreciation award was launched for young people, in honor of their achievements and contributions to national development, and to celebrate what they have provided locally and globally, and to motivate their peers to make efforts to give back to the country, and to highlight their creativity and innovative capabilities in various fields.

The agenda also focuses on improving the quality of life, by outlining the features of the new model for future “youth centers” that will embrace the creativity and talents of young people, and be the primary destination for investing their energies and employing their potential to achieve more accomplishments in various fields.

There is no doubt that achieving the goals of the National Youth Agenda 2031 requires the combined efforts of the government and society, as society is considered a key partner in the success of this agenda by encouraging young people to participate actively and creating the appropriate environment for them to optimally employ their capabilities to support the sustainable development process witnessed by the UAE.

Anyone following all the initiatives launched by the UAE will find a great commitment from the wise leadership to institutionalize the entire youth sector, based on its firm belief that youth represent a key element for success over the next 50 years. Therefore, it is not surprising that the UAE has become a preferred global destination for youth, according to many local and international indicators that have emerged in recent years.

*Issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.