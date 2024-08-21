The United Arab Emirates continues to provide various forms of aid and humanitarian projects through several initiatives, within the framework of “Operation Gallant Knight 3”, to stand by our Palestinian brothers and alleviate the suffering that has exhausted displaced families, in a step that reflects the firm approach of the state, which has always been quick to respond to the needs of the Palestinian people and has been the first to serve them and provide them with assistance.

The UAE celebrates the “World Humanitarian Day”, which falls on August 19 of each year, in light of its continuous efforts and extensive relief role in the Gaza Strip. Operation “Gallant Knight 3” continues its diligent humanitarian work to provide aid and humanitarian projects to the affected groups in the Gaza Strip, and in an effort to reach all those in need. The Emirates of Zayed Al Khair sent four relief ships loaded with 18,530 tons of aid, various parcels, medical supplies, medicines, shelter materials, food, water and clothing. It also sent 257 planes loaded with 5,340 tons, and 104 convoys loaded with 19,819 tons of aid, to provide food, treatment and the most important needs for the displaced in the Strip.

Because it is a country whose motto is “People First”, the UAE rushed to support the health sector and damaged hospitals in the Gaza Strip, through various medical services and treatment it provides to the wounded and injured, whether in the Emirati field hospital in Rafah, which it established in December of last year, or the floating hospital in the city of Arish, such as medical aid, medicines, modern equipment and first aid that supported hospitals and healthcare institutions, as Operation “Gallant Knight 3” provided 400 tons of aid and medical supplies to a number of hospitals and international organizations, in addition to installing prosthetic limbs.

The UAE implemented the “Birds of Goodness” initiative, by dropping aid and essential supplies to relieve the residents of Gaza, especially in the northern part of the Strip, and those who cannot be reached by land by aid trucks. It carried out 50 airdrops, exceeding 3,382 tons of aid.

As part of the campaign to support local authorities and municipalities in the Gaza Strip, the UAE established six water desalination plants with a production capacity of 1.2 million gallons per day, provided water transport vehicles, sewage vehicles, modern equipment and devices, and water tanks, and contributed to the process of repairing the destroyed water lines in Khan Yunis as part of supporting municipalities to encourage them to provide appropriate services to the displaced in the Strip.

The relief operations, unlimited support, and continuous humanitarian work prove that the UAE will always remain at the forefront when it comes to humanity and giving, and will be the first to extend a helping hand to all those affected around the world, without discrimination based on religion, race, or color.

• 6 water desalination plants established by the UAE in the sector, with a production capacity of 1.2 million gallons per day.