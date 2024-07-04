On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, yesterday participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus Summit, leading the UAE delegation to the summit hosted by the city of Astana in the Republic of Kazakhstan under the slogan “Promoting Multilateral Dialogue… Striving for Sustainable Peace and Development”, with the participation of leaders and heads of governments of member states, and representatives of a number of countries and regional and international organizations.

The UAE’s participation in the summit comes after it was officially granted the status of “dialogue partner” in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, during the organization’s meetings last year, which were held in the Republic of India.

His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah stressed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, is keen to strengthen its partnerships and build bridges of cooperation and friendship with all countries of the world on the basis of mutual respect and common interests, in all economic, commercial, political, cultural, energy and technology fields, in addition to various other sectors, in the belief that international cooperation enhances development work paths and opens broader horizons for achieving prosperity, progress and economic growth, for a more prosperous and sustainable future for all peoples of the world.

His Highness said – in a speech he delivered during the summit – that the UAE’s participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit embodies its firm commitment to strengthening multilateral international action, stressing the importance of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s role in building bridges of cooperation between member states and working to achieve common goals.

His Highness explained that the UAE has been able to adopt an open approach to economic partnerships, foreign trade and investment, and that it is working today with various partners to advance the wheel of international cooperation and direct its compass towards the most important issues and urgent priorities on the global agenda.

His Highness noted that the summit establishes a new phase of cooperation between the organization’s members in various fields, with the aim of enhancing common interests that serve the aspirations of peoples towards development and prosperity.

His Highness stressed the UAE’s call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, ensuring the rapid and urgent delivery of humanitarian aid on a large scale, in addition to the need to work to find a clear path to achieve a just, comprehensive and lasting peace, based on the “two-state solution”, and guaranteeing the Palestinian people their right to establish their independent and sovereign state.

