The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority confirmed that the number of proactive examinations to detect the emerging corona virus (Covid-19) in the country has reached 26 million, noting that the infection rate in relation to the total examinations is among the lowest regionally and globally.

She explained during the periodic media briefing, to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the “Corona” virus, that the state has the ability to deal with this increase in the number of cases of “Corona” virus, through a flexible methodology and high agility in dealing with developments.

In detail, the spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, affirmed that the response of community members to the national campaign for vaccination with the “Covid-19” vaccine represents the best option to preserve the health of society, limit the spread of the virus, and start a sustainable recovery phase that includes Striking a balance between maintaining the integrity of society and a gradual return to normal life.

Al Dhaheri said that the UAE is completing its methodology for examinations, aimed at investigating and limiting the spread of the epidemic, by conducting intensive examinations for various segments of society, as the number of examinations exceeded 26 million tests, which is an achievement for the state to adopt a pioneering model in facing the pandemic and mitigating its effects on society. That the infection rate in relation to the total examinations is one of the lowest regionally and globally, and this is due to the effectiveness of the measures taken, the application of the best and latest medical examination techniques, and the community awareness of adherence to the precautionary and preventive measures.

He added that the UAE is at the forefront of the countries in the world that have conducted tests for the Corona virus relative to the total population, and despite the increase in the number of cases of Coronavirus infection, the UAE has the ability to deal with this increase, through a flexible methodology and high agility. In dealing with developments, stressing that the UAE is working on adopting the latest innovative treatments, enhancing the absorptive capacity of the health sector, and expanding the conduct of examinations and the provision of medical and preventive supplies, to raise efficiency to achieve sustainable recovery, which is consistent with national priorities in the planning stage to recover from the “Covid crisis” -19 ».

Al Dhaheri added that “the most important characteristic of the UAE’s approach to dealing with the (Corona) pandemic is that it is a balance between preserving the safety of society and continuing economic activities in the main sectors in a safe manner, in addition to adopting a package of precautionary and preventive measures that guarantee everyone spending a wonderful and distinguished time in the country in A safe environment, as it has the best services that any visitor or tourist can enjoy, and has succeeded in providing a (safe tourism) experience for its visitors of various nationalities, which enhances its reputation and position among the best tourist destinations around the world.

Al Dhaheri indicated that the state’s efforts resulted in an increase in the demand for receiving the vaccine, as part of a national plan aimed at reaching the number of vaccinated people to more than 50% of the population during the first quarter of this year, in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, stressing that taking The vaccine has become a humanitarian and moral duty for everyone.

He pointed out that access to the acquired immunity helps reduce the rate of infection and control the spread of the virus, which has strengthened the building of a safe environment to receive tourists, and the state is keen to raise community awareness of the importance of following precautionary and preventive measures, to ensure the safety of all members of society and visitors.

He stressed that adherence to precautionary and preventive measures on the part of community members is one of the most important tools of the state to confront the Corona pandemic, and that is why violators of these measures face penalties and violations as a result of their negligence and recklessness, including institutions and individuals, especially since the precautionary and preventive measures taken by the UAE and the national campaign For vaccination, imposing a package of penalties and violations, which came within deliberate plans to secure a safe environment, and a step to return to normal life, and the coming period will witness greater tightening of procedures, and dealing strictly with violators.

Containing the Corona Pandemic

The spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, affirmed that the UAE is moving steadily and confidently towards containing the Corona pandemic, and moving forward to the planning phase for recovery with confidence and ability, with the solidarity of all state institutions and community members, citizens and residents, stressing that Taking the vaccine has become a humanitarian and moral duty on everyone, for the sake of the health and safety of society, and in support of the relentless efforts made by the state to combat the virus and eliminate it.

He said: “We call upon everyone to adhere to and adhere to all measures to protect you and your families and your community, not to circulate rumors, and to take information from their official sources,” noting that “dealing with the current health challenge, and getting out of it, requires responsible community solidarity and awareness, and the most effective way is the vaccine for the return Life returns to normal, and it is our safe way to protect ourselves, our families and our communities. ”

