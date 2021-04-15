The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted Erbil International Airport in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation called for de-escalation, restraint, and avoiding any behavior that could threaten stability in the region.

The Ministry affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilizing security and stability, and inconsistent with humanitarian values ​​and principles.