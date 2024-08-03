The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist bombing that took place in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, which resulted in the killing and wounding of dozens of innocent people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed, in a statement, that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilize security and stability and are inconsistent with international law.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Somali government and the brotherly Somali people, and to the families and relatives of the victims of this heinous crime, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.