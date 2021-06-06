The UAE has expressed its condemnation of the terrorist attack that took place near a bus station in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, and resulted in the death and injury of a number of innocent civilians.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilizing security and stability, and inconsistent with humanitarian values ​​and principles.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, and its wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured.