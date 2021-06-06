The UAE has expressed its condemnation of the terrorist attack that targeted a village in the north of the friendly Republic of Burkina Faso, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of innocent civilians.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism, which aim to destabilize security and stability and are inconsistent with humanitarian values ​​and principles.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of Burkina Faso and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.