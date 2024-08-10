The UAE condemned and denounced in the strongest terms the targeting of Al-Tabi’een School, which shelters displaced persons in the Al-Daraj neighbourhood east of Gaza City, which resulted in the killing and wounding of dozens of innocent civilians.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed in a statement the UAE’s categorical rejection of targeting civilians and civilian objects, and stressed that the urgent priority is to preserve the lives of civilians and ensure the urgent, intensive, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian, relief and medical aid to the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The Ministry stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire to prevent bloodshed, stressing the importance of civilians and civil institutions enjoying full protection under international law and international treaties, and the need for them not to be a target of the conflict.

The UAE called on the international community to make every effort to avoid further escalation of the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, and to advance efforts to achieve comprehensive and just peace.

The Gulf Cooperation Council also expressed its condemnation and denunciation in the strongest terms of the new Israeli crime, targeting the “Al-Tabi’een” school, which houses displaced persons in Gaza City, leaving many martyrs and wounded.

The Secretary-General of the Council, Jassim Mohammed Al-Badawi, stressed that the continuous and violent attacks launched by the Israeli occupation forces against Palestinian civilians in Gaza and the rest of the Palestinian territories, and their direct targeting of shelters and camps for the displaced, are war crimes that highlight the dangerous criminal approach of the occupation forces, and constitute a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian laws and treaties, without any regard for legal, moral and humanitarian values.

He called on the international community to assume its responsibilities and take immediate and serious action to cease fire, stop dangerous Israeli military operations, and hold accountable those responsible for these violations.

Al-Azhar Al-Sharif also strongly condemned the brutal bombing carried out by the Israeli occupation forces on the “Al-Tabi’in” school in the Al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza, while the displaced were performing the dawn prayer.

Al-Azhar described this attack as treacherous and criminal, stressing that it reflects the cruelty and barbarism of the occupation in targeting innocent civilians, including women, children and the elderly.

He called on all free people of the world to pressure Israel to stop these crimes, stressing that history will not have mercy on those who remain silent and indifferent to these heinous crimes.

The Muslim World League strongly condemned the Israeli occupation forces’ bombing of the “Al-Tabi’een” school.

Its Secretary-General and Chairman of the Muslim Scholars Association, His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, denounced, on behalf of the League, its international assemblies, bodies and councils, this horrific and ongoing barbaric crime against civilians and civilian facilities, which represents a flagrant violation of all international and humanitarian laws and norms.

He stressed the urgent need for the international community to respond urgently to stop these massacres that the Israeli government’s war machine continues to commit, and to put an end to the systematic crimes against innocent civilians.

On the other hand, the medical team at the Emirati field hospital conducted medical discussions and scientific consultations on a number of medical cases, through the “Starlink” technology, which the United Arab Emirates has provided for seven months to contribute to saving the lives of patients and providing them with the best medical services by communicating with the best doctors in the world.

The Emirati medical staff succeeded in providing the best treatment service to many patients and sick cases, especially children. Twenty consultative sessions were held in which the best specialist doctors around the world participated to discuss 50 cases and develop the most appropriate treatment plans for them, in addition to choosing the best medical centers to which some cases were transferred to complete their treatment in the Emirates.

The Starlink service contributes to the exchange of scientific expertise with a number of doctors in different countries, to provide medical consultations that contribute to saving patients’ lives through real-time video communication technology, and to ensure the provision of the highest level of medical care to Palestinian patients and the injured, as part of the tireless efforts made by the UAE to support the affected health sector in Gaza.

The United Arab Emirates seeks to provide medical aid and modern technologies to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, to aid the catastrophic health situation in the Strip and save it from collapse after a number of hospitals and healthcare institutions stopped service due to the difficult conditions.