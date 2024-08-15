The UAE has strongly condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound by an Israeli minister and settlers under the protection of the Israeli police, stressing the need for Israel to respect the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and not to tamper with it. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the UAE’s firm position on the need to provide full protection for Al-Aqsa Mosque and stop serious and provocative violations therein, stressing the importance of respecting the role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in caring for holy sites and endowments in accordance with international law and the historical status quo, and not to tamper with the authority of the Jerusalem Endowments and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Administration. The ministry also expressed the UAE’s full solidarity and support for Jordan and all measures it takes to preserve holy sites.

The Ministry called on the Israeli authorities to stop the escalation and not take steps that exacerbate tension and instability in the region, stressing the UAE’s rejection of all practices that violate international legitimacy resolutions and threaten further escalation.