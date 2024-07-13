The UAE condemned and denounced in the strongest terms the ongoing Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip, the latest of which was the targeting of the tents of the displaced in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, which resulted in the killing and wounding of dozens of innocent civilians.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed, in a statement, the necessity of ensuring the urgent, intensive, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian, relief and medical aid to the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

She also stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire to prevent bloodshed, stressing the importance of civilians and civil institutions enjoying full protection under international law and international treaties.

The UAE called on the international community to make every effort to avoid further escalation of the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, and to push all efforts to achieve comprehensive and just peace.