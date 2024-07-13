Abu Dhabi, Capitals (WAM, Al Ittihad)

The UAE has condemned and denounced in the strongest terms the ongoing Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip, the latest of which was the targeting of the tents of the displaced in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, which resulted in the killing and wounding of dozens of innocent civilians. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed, in a statement, the need to ensure the urgent, intensive, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian, relief and medical aid to the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

She also stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire to prevent bloodshed, stressing the importance of civilians and civil institutions enjoying full protection under international law and international treaties.

The UAE called on the international community to make every effort to avoid further escalation of the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, and to push all efforts to achieve comprehensive and just peace.

Hundreds of Palestinians were killed and injured in a violent Israeli bombardment that targeted a camp for displaced persons in the Al-Mawasi area in the southern Gaza Strip, and a mosque in the Al-Shati camp during prayer, while the Israeli army announced targeting two leaders of Palestinian factions in the area.

For his part, Dr. Sultan Al Kaabi, Director of the UAE Field Hospital in the Gaza Strip, announced the readiness of medical teams to receive the injured. The announcement of the hospital’s readiness to receive the injured came via the official account of Operation “Gallant Knight 3” on the “X” platform.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that “the toll of the Israeli bombing of civilians and displaced persons in the Al-Mawasi area is more than 90 victims, in addition to more than 300 injuries.”

Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal said, “There are still many bodies of victims scattered in the streets, under the rubble, and among the tents of the displaced, and they cannot be reached due to the intensity of the shelling with which the Israeli army targeted the places and tents of the displaced,” describing what happened as “a new massacre.”

The coastal area of ​​Al-Mawasi is located between Rafah and Khan Yunis. The army declared it a “humanitarian zone” and asked the displaced to head there.

The army usually calls the Al-Mawasi area, which extends along the Mediterranean coastline, for a distance of 12 kilometers and a depth of one kilometer, from Deir al-Balah in the north, passing through Khan Yunis Governorate and up to Rafah in the south, the “humanitarian zone.”

The World Health Organization estimated last May that there were between 60,000 and 75,000 people living there in dire conditions.

For its part, the Israeli army said it carried out a raid in the Khan Yunis area targeting a military commander in the Palestinian factions.

In turn, the spokesman for the Palestinian Red Crescent, Raed Al-Nams, said that the association is facing great difficulty in providing medical and emergency services to the displaced in the “Al-Mawasi” area, noting that a large number of tents and families were buried under the rubble as a result of the raid.

Al-Nams added that the health system in the Gaza Strip suffers from a severe shortage of medical supplies, fuel, oxygen and surgical equipment, especially in light of the closure of the Rafah crossing, which hinders meeting the needs of the large numbers of injured.

He explained that no medical aid is being brought in and that patients or those with special conditions, estimated at around 10,000, are not allowed to leave.

Health officials at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis said the hospital was no longer able to function.

Doctors said they were “overwhelmed and unable to provide medical care to the large number of injured due to the severity of the attack and the severe shortage of medical supplies.”

In Gaza City, medical sources reported that 22 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a prayer hall in the Shati refugee camp. According to eyewitnesses, shells fell on a small prayer hall built on the ruins of the previously destroyed White Mosque west of the camp, causing a number of deaths and injuries. The violent Israeli shelling of the Al-Mawasi area was condemned by Arabs, amid calls for immediate action and international protection for the Palestinian people.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry renewed its call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and the provision of protection to unarmed civilians in all occupied Palestinian territories. It also stressed the need to activate international accountability mechanisms for the continued Israeli violations of international humanitarian law and international legitimacy resolutions. The Jordanian Foreign Ministry condemned in the strongest terms the systematic Israeli targeting of civilians and displaced persons shelters.

Egypt also condemned the Israeli bombing, calling on Israel to stop disregarding the lives of civilians.