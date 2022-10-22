The UAE has strongly condemned the targeting by the terrorist Houthi militia of the Dabba oil port in Hadramout, southeast Yemen, with two booby-trapped drones.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE confirmed that this attack is a dangerous escalation and a blatant challenge to the international community and the efforts made to end the Yemeni crisis.

The ministry indicated that the attack represents a disregard for all international laws and norms, which requires a deterrent response to all that threatens the security, safety and lives of civilians, Yemeni economic interests and global energy supplies and pathways.

The ministry urged the international community to unite efforts and take a decisive stance to stop the crimes committed by the terrorist Houthi militia, to pave the way for a comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen and a return to a political process that leads to peace, security and stability in Yemen.