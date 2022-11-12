The UAE strongly condemned the targeting by the terrorist Houthi militia of the Qena commercial port in Shabwa, Yemen, with booby-trapped drones.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE stressed that this attack is a dangerous escalation and a blatant challenge to the international community and the efforts made to end the Yemeni crisis.
The ministry indicated that the attack represented a disregard for all international laws and norms, which requires a deterrent response to all that threatens the security, safety and lives of civilians, and Yemeni economic interests.
The ministry urged the international community to unite efforts and take a decisive stance to stop the crimes committed by the terrorist Houthi militia, to pave the way for a comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen and a return to a political process that leads to peace, security and stability in Yemen.
