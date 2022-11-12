In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE stressed that this attack is a dangerous escalation and a blatant challenge to the international community and the efforts made to end the Yemeni crisis.

The ministry indicated that the attack represented a disregard for all international laws and norms, which requires a deterrent response to all that threatens the security, safety and lives of civilians, and Yemeni economic interests, according to the “WAM” agency.

The ministry urged the international community to unite efforts and take a decisive stance to stop the crimes committed by the terrorist Houthi militia, to pave the way for a comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen and a return to a political process that leads to peace, security and stability in Yemen.