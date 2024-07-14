Abu Dhabi, Washington (WAM, Agencies)

The UAE strongly condemned the shooting incident that targeted former US President Donald Trump, which resulted in his injury and the death and injury of others, expressing its deep regret over this unfortunate incident.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the UAE expressed its solidarity with presidential candidate Donald Trump, his family, and the government and people of the United States in this incident, and expressed its wishes for his speedy recovery. The ministry also affirmed the UAE’s strong condemnation of these extremist and criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the American government and the friendly American people, and to the families and relatives of the victim of this heinous crime, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

Trump’s campaign said he was fine after he was escorted by Secret Service agents from a rally in Pennsylvania after gunshots were heard in the crowd.

The attempt resulted in the death of one attendee and the serious injury of two others, while the gunman, who the FBI identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was killed by US Secret Service agents.

“President Trump, 78, thanks law enforcement and first responders for their swift action during this heinous act,” Trump campaign spokesman Stephen Cheung said in a statement.

“He is fine and has been tested at a local medical facility,” the spokesman added, noting that the campaign will provide more details later.

For its part, the Secret Service, which protects VIPs including US presidents and presidential candidates, said in a statement that “the former president is fine.”

Meanwhile, the White House said that “US President Joe Biden received an initial briefing on the incident during an election rally for former President Trump.”

CNN reported that Trump suffered an undisclosed injury during an election rally in Pennsylvania, saying that “Trump campaign organizers cut short the speech the former president was giving after he suffered an unspecified accident, and then left the rally under heavy guard.”

American media broadcast footage showing Trump being injured in the face before he left the scene. Yesterday, Trump called on his countrymen to “stand united.”

“It was only God who prevented the unthinkable from happening,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Obituary

Trump mourned the victims of the incident, saying, “We send our love to the other victims and their families, pray for the healing of the injured, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly murdered.”

The Republican politician continued: “It is more important than ever that we stand united, and show our true mettle as Americans, by staying strong and determined, and not allowing evil to prevail.”

With the Republican National Convention set to begin in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday, Trump said he looked forward to “speaking to our great nation” as he receives the party’s official presidential nomination.