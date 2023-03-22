New York (Union)

The United Arab Emirates affirmed that the completion of the transitional phase in Sudan depends on reaching a broad political consensus, stressing the need to create the necessary environment to achieve lasting progress in the political process, addressing the ongoing security challenges, and renewing its unwavering commitment to support the Sudanese people in their pursuit of stability and prosperity.

Yesterday, the UAE said, in a statement delivered by Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, the permanent representative of the country to the United Nations before the UN Security Council: “Our meeting coincides with the launch of the final phase of the political process in Sudan, and despite the challenges, Sudan launched a dialogue supported by the tripartite mechanism to achieve a solution.” A sustainable politician led by the Sudanese people.

She added, “Sudan’s commitment has resulted in the signing of the final political agreement and the adoption of the transitional constitution, since the signing of the political framework agreement in December.”

She affirmed “the UAE’s belief in the importance of the international community uniting to support Sudan and its people, and this means, first and foremost, helping to face the challenges and obstacles facing Sudan, including the lack of financial resources necessary to implement the Juba Peace Agreement,” stressing the creation of the necessary environment for the Sudanese people to achieve Permanent progress in the political process.

She said, “The Security Council adopted a resolution defining the participation of the United Nations in Sudan to move forward with the political process, with an initiative that sets a clear time frame for determining the future of the sanctions regime against Sudan.” Unites the Sudanese people much more than what divides them, and here we commend the recent efforts to expand the scope of the parties involved in the political process.

Her Excellency the Ambassador stressed that “Forging a way forward requires a tremendous effort by all actors, to overcome their differences and work towards consensus while also building trust,” stressing that it is the only way to achieve a real solution led and owned by Sudan.

Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh stressed that the ongoing diplomatic efforts in the political process must be accompanied by decisive support for the Sudanese economy, reaffirming that both tracks complement each other and reinforce each other.

She pointed out that the economy entered a state of recession last year and inflation is still in the range of three digits, noting that about 15.8 million people (about a third of the population) need humanitarian assistance this year, according to estimates by humanitarian actors.

“The material conditions for progress are critical to addressing inequality and promoting sustainable peace,” she said. “Sudan needs international support to be able to develop its ability to respond to emergencies and direct vital resources to achieve long-term stability.”

In light of Sudan’s vulnerability to climatic shocks, Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh stressed Sudan’s need for a comprehensive response that enables it to adapt to the climate.

She noted “the need to address the ongoing security challenges in Sudan, where we remain concerned about the increase in sectarian violence,” praising the efforts of local and religious leaders to defuse tensions.

She said, “We should build on the dialogues facilitated by the United Nations Mission in Sudan at the community level in different regions of the country, which contribute to easing tensions between communities, and these efforts remain an essential pillar for the consolidation of peaceful coexistence in the country.”

It also stressed the importance of the vital role of the Standing Committee for the Ceasefire in Darfur in continuing its activities and working with the parties to ensure implementation.