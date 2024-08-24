Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The United Arab Emirates affirmed its firm commitment to continue all efforts to support the brotherly Sudanese people in restoring peace to their country, and ensuring the delivery of aid, welcoming the new formula that was agreed upon over the past ten days, as the focus and cooperation between all led to tangible improvements for the benefit of the Sudanese people.

The UAE participated in the talks on Sudan in Switzerland, which took place from August 14 to 23, 2024, and were held at the invitation of the United States and hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Swiss Confederation.

The talks were held within the newly created “ALPS” platform, “Allied Platform to Promote Life-Saving and Peace in Sudan,” which includes the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United States, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Swiss Confederation, the African Union, and the United Nations.

At the end of the talks, Her Excellency Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Foreign Minister for Political Affairs and head of the UAE delegation to the talks, said: “The humanitarian situation in Sudan is beyond tolerance, and the need for humanitarian assistance is enormous. Relief teams must be able to deliver assistance to those in need wherever they are,” adding: “The World Food Programme knows how to stop and prevent famine, and our message to all parties is, let them do their job.”

“Over the past decade, the UAE has provided more than $3.5 billion in aid to Sudan, including $230 million since the outbreak of the conflict, and we are firmly committed to continuing all our efforts to support the brotherly Sudanese people,” Her Excellency said.

The platform’s working mechanism in Geneva was based on the Jeddah Agreements, and the UAE joins other participants in the talks in expressing appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its leadership role and continued efforts in this crucial file, as well as to the United States for its active diplomacy to alleviate the worst humanitarian crisis facing the international community today.

“We welcome the new format in which we have met over the past ten days, where focus and cooperation among all has led to tangible improvements for the Sudanese people,” Her Excellency added. “During these talks, practical steps were agreed on regarding humanitarian access and the protection of civilians, including allowing the United Nations to use the Adre border crossing into Sudan and facilitating access for famine-stricken people in Zamzam camp and elsewhere in Darfur.”

Her Excellency continued, “Additional commitments were made to accelerate the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need, and the Rapid Support Forces committed during the talks to new and important directives on the protection of civilians, including sexual and gender-based violence, child recruitment, and enforced disappearance.”

She said: “The UAE has focused in particular on creating a track within the ALPS platform that aims to bring together the views and integrate the goals and recommendations of Sudanese women into all peace efforts and humanitarian endeavors.”

“We are committed to continuing our consultations with Sudanese women, promoting their goals and needs, and pressuring the parties to protect all civilians, including women and girls, from violations of international humanitarian law, including sexual violence,” she added.

“We have not made the progress we hoped for on a full cessation of hostilities that would end the war, and we of course regret the fact that one party chose not to participate in these talks,” she said, expressing hope that this will be addressed in the future, but appreciating the innovative diplomacy that allowed participants to focus on tangible outcomes for the Sudanese people.

Her Excellency affirmed the UAE’s commitment to supporting the brotherly Sudanese people in restoring peace to their country, and in ensuring the delivery of the aid they desperately need.