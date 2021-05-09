Dubai (WAM)

His Excellency Dr. Abdullah bin Muhammad Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, discussed with the competent authorities in the Emirates Council for Climate Change, ways to enhance cooperation and partnership to increase efforts to reduce and absorb carbon emissions at the country level, in order to reach the goal of carbon neutrality in accordance with the international commitments set forth in the Paris Climate Agreement.

This came during a specialized session held recently under the umbrella of the Emirates Council for Climate Change hypothetically, to review the most important efforts and achievements that have been made in the field of reducing carbon emissions at the state level in all sectors, and programs and initiatives for carbon sequestration by expanding tree planting and carbon capture through pilot projects .

His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi said: “Achieving a carbon-free world represents a trend that the international community seeks to achieve with the aim of preserving the planet and ensuring the continuity of life on it. Carbon emissions, environmental protection and climate action in general ». He added, “The debate on carbon neutrality comes primarily from the role of the UAE and its voluntary commitments to climate action, and to find out how to enhance the model of transforming challenges into growth opportunities in dealing with carbon emissions and efforts to reduce, absorb and capture carbon emissions, and to achieve complete neutrality in the coming periods.” He pointed out that the main objective of the discussion is to reach a general framework for the mechanisms of action required at the state level, and to define the schedule and timeframes required to reach carbon neutrality.

The meeting’s agenda included a review of a range of important issues related to climate action, including climate change and the required mitigation efforts, the global trend towards carbon neutrality, and the UK model as one of the first countries in the world that pledged to achieve carbon neutrality. The options for undertaking carbon neutrality were reviewed, and the framework required to work to achieve it in terms of time and efforts required in the UAE.