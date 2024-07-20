The United Arab Emirates and the People’s Republic of China celebrate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two friendly countries, amidst optimism that relations will continue to develop and grow under the support of the leaderships of the two countries, in a manner that meets their common interests and the aspirations of their peoples..

–History of relationships.

The inauguration of diplomatic relations between Abu Dhabi and Beijing dates back to 1984, when the Chinese embassy in Abu Dhabi was opened in April of the following year, while China opened its consulate in Dubai in November 1988. In return, the UAE embassy in Beijing was opened in March 1987, while the UAE consulate in Hong Kong was opened in April 2000, the UAE consulate in Shanghai in July 2009, and another in Guangzhou in June 2016..

The volume of bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between the two countries, which amount to more than 148 agreements and memoranda in various fields, reveals the extent and depth of the relationship and partnership between the two countries..

–High-level meetings.

The past four decades have witnessed historic meetings between the leaders of the two friendly countries. The late Chinese President Yang Shangkun visited the UAE in December 1989, where he met with the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul. In May 1990, the founding leader, may God bless his soul, visited China, heading a large official delegation, making it the first visit by a Gulf state president to China..

In July 2018, His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, visited the UAE, during which the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership was announced..

–Quantum leap.

The visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to China in July 2019 represented a qualitative shift in relations between the two countries, which was reflected in the economic relations between the two countries, as the volume of non-oil trade between the two countries increased by 4 percent to reach 80.5 billion US dollars in 2023 compared to 77.3 billion dollars in 2022, with China continuing to be the UAE’s first partner in its non-oil trade, accounting for 12 percent of the country’s non-oil trade..

Total UAE investment flows to China amounted to about 11.9 billion US dollars between 2003 and 2023, concentrated in the sectors of communications, renewable energy, transportation and storage, hotels and tourism, and rubber, while Chinese investment flows to the UAE amounted to 7.7 billion dollars during the same period, while UAE imports from China accounted for 18 percent of the country’s total imports, placing it at the forefront of countries supplying the UAE..

–Promising partnership .

The UAE-China partnership is seen as a promising relationship that is capable of further development and integration, which is what the joint economic, trade and technical committee between the two countries is keen to highlight, which recommended in its last meeting last February in Abu Dhabi, the importance of holding joint tourism exhibitions and events that would support the utilization of the potential and elements of tourism diversity in both countries to attract more tourist delegations..

The tourism sector is one of the most important sectors in the joint economic relations between the two countries, as the number of Chinese tourists rose to more than one million visitors last year 2023, while the number of flights between the two countries per month reached more than 210 flights via the UAE national airlines..

–Culture and Education.

The cultural sector is one of the most prominent sectors in terms of growth, as both countries view culture as a soft power that plays an important role in building bridges of cooperation and rapprochement between countries and peoples around the world, which is expressed by the volume of exchange of student visits, delegations of cultural officials, media professionals, and researchers between them, in addition to the signing of many cultural agreements between the two countries..

The Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Center for Arabic Language and Islamic Studies, established in 1990 at the University of Islamic Studies in Beijing, has contributed to spreading Arabic culture in China. Cultural weeks, music festivals, events organized between the two countries, and book fairs have also contributed to strengthening cultural relations between them and pushing them forward year after year..

The year 2019 witnessed the launch of the “Teaching Chinese in 200 Schools” project in the UAE, which has attracted more than 71,000 male and female students in 171 schools across the country, embodying the great interest of Emirati students in learning the Chinese language as a bridge for cultural and human communication between the two countries..