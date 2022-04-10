Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Our men’s national team crowned the Asian Rugby Sevens Cup, which was closed in Phuket, Thailand, outperforming strong teams in the game, and confirming its worth for the title, while the women’s team succeeded in winning the silver medal and second place, after reaching the final match and losing to host Thailand The fifth seed in Asia, with a score of 22-5.

The men’s team outperformed Taiwan 31-0 at the start of the second day’s matches, and in the semi-finals it defeated Thailand 19-5, to qualify for the final match against Singapore and decided the confrontation in its favour, 22-17, and the players gifted the championship cup to the spirit of the player’s father, Youssef Lashkri.

After the final, Qais Al Dhalei, president of the Asian and Arab Rugby Federations, crowned the winning teams in the first places for men and women, and expressed his happiness with the honorable appearance of the Asian teams in the tournament, and he also congratulated the UAE and Thailand teams for winning the men’s and women’s titles.

Mohammed Sultan Al Zaabi, Secretary-General of the Rugby Union, presented the achievement to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the first supporter of sports and athletes, especially rugby. , headed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, members of the board of directors, the technical and administrative bodies and all the players who provided honorable levels in the tournament.

He added: A wonderful celebration was completed by winning the men’s championship, and we had hoped to win the Women’s Cup, but standing on the podium is a step on the way, and most importantly, we have achieved what we promised in the tournament, raising the state flag in the Asian forum, and achieving a new and strong start for the new Federation’s Board of Directors. Which holds us all responsible to continue on the path of achievements in all the tournaments we participate in.