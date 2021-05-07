Ajman (WAM)

The UAE men’s and women’s teams were crowned champions of the Emirates Target Sprint, the fifth tournament organized by the Shooting Federation this season, as the championship that was hosted by the squares of Masfoot Club in Ajman witnessed a record wide participation of both genders amid precautionary measures and strict health protocol, which increased the competition strength and excitement.

The Emirates team was crowned champion for the men’s category in terms of teams and individuals, the Emirates team won the championship gold after it finished in first place, and won the championship cup with 18.18 points by archers Ahmed Khaled Al Kaabi, Ahmed Ali Al Kaabi and Khalifa Hamad Al Jabri, and Al Ain team ranked second. The silver medal was won by Rashid Al Ketbi, Mohammed Al Ameri and Ahmed Al Zeyoudi. Masfout won the third place and bronze medals, which included archers Khaifa Al Kaabi, Shihab Al Kaabi and Saud Al Shraiqi.

At the individual level, men won the gold medal for the Emirates team player Salmin Al Shamsi, and his colleague Hamad Al Kaabi came second and won the silver medal, and the bronze medal went to Masfoot Adel Al Nuaimi. In the women’s competitions, the Emirates team was crowned with gold, while the Al Ain club team won the silver, and the Masfoot team came third.

Saif Al Zahmi, member of the Federation’s Board of Directors and Chairman of the Referees Committee, expressed his happiness with the broad participation of both genders and the full commitment to the health protocol and the technical level of the participants, stressing that the Federation’s Board of Directors is keen to implement its programs despite the pandemic conditions and the repercussions it imposes. He also praised the good organization and thanked them. To Masfoot Club, the host of the tournament, and to the participating clubs and players who showed during the participation enormous technical capabilities.