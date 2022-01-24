Dubai (Etihad)

The competitions for the third day of the Bentley Emirates Silver Cup will continue tomorrow, with one match taking place at the Al Habtoor Polo and Equestrian Club and Resort, and it will bring together the Emirates team, which is playing its first matches in the tournament, and the Dubai Wolves Kafue team in its second participation.

The Emirates team, led by Her Highness Sheikha Maitha bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is led by Lucas Monteverde Jr., Tommy Beresford and Jacinto Crotto, while the Dubai Wolves Cafu team is led by Habtoor Al Habtoor, along with Charles Kony, Carlos Oloa and Alfredo Capella.

The importance of the confrontation comes as it determines the path of each of them greatly in the tournament’s journey, as the Emirates team enters the match with the hope of overcoming the Wolves team that played the opening match against Al Habtoor, to put the team at the beginning of the ladder of qualification for the final of the tournament based on the strong performances it made during the past two seasons. .

The Dubai Wolves team raises the slogan “There is no alternative to winning” after its first loss in the opening, seeking to heal its wounds at the expense of the Emirates team, which still has not known its strengths and weaknesses because of its new formation, a ambiguity that makes it difficult for the wolves to confront the confrontation, which is expected to It is attended by a large audience of polo lovers.