Jumaa Mohammed Al-Kait, Assistant Undersecretary for International Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Economy, chaired the 114th session of the Arab League Economic and Social Council, which was held today, Wednesday, at the level of senior officials at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League, in preparation for the Council’s ministerial session scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday.

In his speech during the opening session of the Council, Al-Kait reviewed a number of topics that were discussed during the meeting of the preparatory economic and social committees, which aim to develop and invest all the potential and resources enjoyed by the member states.

Al-Kait said: The meeting discussed many important topics, including following up on the implementation of the decisions of the 113th session of the Arab Economic and Social Council, and following up on the activities of the General Secretariat related to economic and social aspects between the two sessions of the Council (113 and 114).

He pointed out that the Council reviewed the latest developments in a number of joint Arab development projects, such as the “Greater Arab Free Trade Area,” developments in the “Arab Customs Union,” and enhancing investment opportunities among member states. He pointed out that a number of experiences and proposals of member states in achieving social and economic development were reviewed, and the need to enhance Arab cooperation in the fields of tourism, antiquities, space, investment, and trade exchange was emphasized.

He stated that the Council discussed the Committee’s periodic topics, including the unified Arab discourse for the annual meeting of international financial institutions, as well as Arab food security, and the activities and efforts of Arab labor organizations and institutions, noting that the Council discussed a number of proposals and experiences of member states related to enhancing awareness of Arab culture and heritage, educational activities and literacy, in light of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

Al-Kait stressed the need to push forward with more continuous and serious work to meet the aspirations and hopes of the Arab peoples and to achieve economic progress and social welfare for them.