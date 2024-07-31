Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Central Bank of the UAE decided to maintain the “base rate” on the overnight deposit facility at 5.40%.

The decision comes after the Federal Reserve announced that it would keep the interest rate on reserve balances unchanged at its meeting held today. The central bank also decided to keep the rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity from the central bank through all existing credit facilities at 50 basis points above the base rate.

The base rate, which is linked to the interest rate on reserve balances approved by the US Federal Reserve, determines the overall stance of monetary policy and provides a floor for the effective interest rate for overnight money market rates in the country.