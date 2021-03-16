Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The UAE is rekindling the impetus for new decades of distinguished accomplishments, after His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” declared 2021 the year of “fifty”, as federal and local government agencies and the private sector are preparing to start a new phase of building based on Creativity, innovation and development, based on the achievements of fifty years ago at the hands of the founding fathers, and from this vision the UAE Centennial 2071, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, embodies a comprehensive and long-term vision. Spanning five decades, it forms a clear map for long-term government action to enhance the country’s reputation and soft power. The Centennial seeks to invest in the country’s youth, equipping them with the skills and knowledge that respond to the rapid changes, and working for the UAE to be the best country in the world by the centenary of the establishment The United Arab Emirates, in the year 2071.

Great keenness to achieve family and societal stability (Al-Ittihad)

Axes

The “UAE Centennial 2071” is based on four main axes that include, first: a future-oriented government, which is a government led or managed consciously, according to a long-term vision, that seeks to achieve social welfare and provides positive messages to the world, following the adoption of the best experiences and practices stemming from a national strategy. To enhance the soft power of the state, and to ensure the presence of new and diverse sources of sustainable government revenue and financial and investment capabilities away from oil, and to develop a mechanism to monitor changes occurring in various sectors.

As for the second axis, it focuses on education for the future, and this is done by enhancing the level of teaching advanced science and technology, especially in the fields of space, engineering, innovation, medical and health sciences, and consolidating moral values ​​and positive trends, and those that raise the level of professionalism and professionalism in educational institutions, and the formation of open minds Experiences of developed countries, setting up mechanisms to explore the individual talents of students from the early stages of schooling, and focusing on enabling schools to be an incubator environment in the field of entrepreneurship and innovation, and transforming educational institutions in the country into global research centers.

While the third axis focuses on a diversified knowledge-based economy, there is an ambition to be an economy that can compete with the best economies in the world. This is done through the implementation of several mechanisms, including: raising the level of productivity in the national economy, supporting national companies to reach globalization, investing in research and development in promising sectors, focusing on those that depend on innovation, leadership and advanced industries, and developing a national economic and industrial strategy that foresaw The future, placing the UAE among the important economies in the world, educating and developing a generation of Emirati inventors and scientists, supporting their contribution to the development of science and technology, coordinating and integrating with developed countries in this regard, improving the professional level of Emiratis, providing them with a new work culture, and encouraging the export of national products and services. Developed to various parts of the world through specialized and intensive programs, and to support and encourage the increase of the models of leading Emirati companies.

As for the fourth axis, it is a more cohesive society, and this is achieved by consolidating the values ​​of tolerance, cohesion, humility, respect and loyalty to the homeland in all parts of society, as well as empowering youth and women, making happiness and positivity a way of life, providing high quality in the fields of health and sports, and employing all human energies in the way of solidarity and cooperation. And the formation of families aware of the requirements of the next stage, and the development of programs that make future generations able to give a good example of the UAE abroad, and the most important thing is to increase the level of Emiratisation around their homeland.

The reputation of the state

In addition to all of this, the UAE Centennial 2071 work program includes “strengthening the country’s reputation”, by diversifying revenues and ensuring the existence of various sources of government revenue away from oil, and investing in education that focuses on advanced technology, as well as building an Emirati ethical value system in Future generations, raising the level of productivity in the national economy, and strengthening community cohesion.

It is worth noting that the “Emirates Vision 2071” was derived from the historical lecture delivered by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, recently for future generations, in which he drew the outlines for preparing the UAE for future generations and ensuring the continuity of development, And happiness sustainability for decades.