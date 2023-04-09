Ibrahim Selim (Abu Dhabi)

Tomorrow, the UAE will celebrate “Zayed Humanitarian Work Day”, which falls on the 19th of Ramadan every year, corresponding to the anniversary of the passing away of the late founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”. A helping hand to all countries and peoples without discrimination or segregation. The forgiven charted a unique path, with unlimited and unconditional giving, with the grace of God Almighty, representing a firm starting point for the people of the Emirates, and that this celebration of his eternal memory comes to perpetuate and preserve what the founder, “may God rest his soul in peace,” presented in the fields of humanitarian and charitable work, which reached its resonance All countries of the world without exception.

Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, is considered a symbol of giving and providing aid to every needy in any region of the world, as it supported the economies of developing countries and provided basic social services to local communities whose living conditions needed improvement. He built homes, wells, rehabilitation and health centers, and hospitals. And schools, and sponsored orphans, and many other things, and his brothers had a good helper.

And the late established pioneering human values, in respect for all human beings, regardless of their color, gender, or beliefs. Thanks to his wise vision and policy, “may God rest his soul,” the UAE rose to a global position in the ranks of major countries, and became a model for charitable and humanitarian work, as a state assumed The UAE, thanks to its humanitarian efforts and initiatives in advocating for the weak, helping the needy, and providing relief to the afflicted, is the forefront and pioneer in the fields of charitable and humanitarian work, regionally and internationally.

The late instilled these concepts of humanity and love of goodness in his people to be passed down from generation to generation, and to provide unconditional aid that reached all parts of the earth, and all charitable and donor institutions that belong to the UAE were universally accepted and welcomed.

And the journey of giving to the Emirates has extended since its inception, through these bright years full of events, great tasks and achievements that drew its first features and laid the foundations for it, the founder of the state, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul in peace,” and his brothers, the founding fathers.

The model of humanitarian giving that the UAE offers to the world began with its inception in 1971 and derived its principles from the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which upholds the value of human solidarity and urges it, as he established “may God have mercy on him” during the year 1971 the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, to be of assistance For brothers and friends to contribute to development projects and growth for their peoples, and during the year 1992 he established the Zayed Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works to be an extended arm in the arenas of humanitarian giving and all its fields inside and outside the country, and today there are more than 40 donors and humanitarian and charitable institutions whose assistance covers all countries of the world and needy and affected peoples .

And the forgiven laid the foundations for charitable and humanitarian work, so that there is hardly a country in the world without a benevolent trace indicating “Zayed the Good”, such as mosques, hospitals, or medical, scientific or cultural centers bearing the name “Zayed”.

The UAE has become a beacon of goodness and humanity, and is referred to as Lebanon, in all international and international forums, and the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan received medals and medals from various countries of the world, in appreciation of his great services to humanity. In 1985, the International Organization for Foreigners in Geneva was awarded « The Golden Document” of Sheikh Zayed as the most important figure for the year 1985, and in 1988 the “Man of the Year” authority in Paris chose Sheikh Zayed in appreciation of his wise and effective leadership and his success in achieving prosperity for the people of the UAE and developing his country, land and people, and developed his country to consolidate its position and grow day after day.

In 1993, the League of Arab States awarded Sheikh Zayed the Man of Development and Development scarf. In 1995, the Moroccan Historians Association presented Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan with the Golden Medal for Arab History, in appreciation of his continuous efforts in the service of Arabism and Islam. In 1995, Sheikh Zayed was chosen as the “Personal In 1995, the Arab Labor Organization presented the Labor Shield to Sheikh Zayed, in recognition of his pioneering role in supporting joint Arab action. The wise leadership followed the founder’s approach, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai (may God protect him).