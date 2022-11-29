Tomorrow, the UAE will celebrate “Martyr’s Day” in celebration of the sacrifices of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives while performing their national duties inside and outside the country.

On the occasion that falls on the 30th of November of each year, the UAE recalls the heroism of its righteous sons, who sacrificed the precious and precious things for the elevation of the homeland and defended it with daring and courage and gave their lives for its sake, embodying the luster of loyalty and gratitude for the values ​​of sacrifice, redemption, patriotism, loyalty, and rallying around the wise leadership that harnessed all Something for the UAE to remain a symbol of tolerance, peace and humanity.

On Martyr’s Day, the government and people of the UAE stand with appreciation, pride and gratitude for the sacrifices of the brave heroes who graduated from the “Zayed Al-Khair” School, which has been and will continue to be a supporter of the weak, providing relief to every needy person.

The file of support and care for the families of the martyrs and meeting their needs receives the attention and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates.

The UAE worked to implement an integrated strategy to support and meet the requirements of providing a decent life for the families of the martyrs, which included four main axes, which included supporting family stability through housing and home provision programs, strengthening services provided to the children of martyrs in the education sector and following up their educational attainment, in addition to providing comprehensive health care, and an integrated system. Among the social support initiatives, and initiatives to develop life, scientific, cultural and sports skills.

The Martyrs’ Families Affairs Office supervises these initiatives according to two tracks. The first track is concerned with following up and studying the needs and requirements of the families and children of martyrs, while the second track includes adopting and approving specific initiatives and projects and supervising their implementation.

Ensuring family and social stability for the children of martyrs and their families was one of the most important priorities of support, as the Office of Martyrs’ Families Affairs was keen to follow up the stages of completing the houses and to communicate regularly and directly with those who deserve them to make arrangements for handing over these houses to them as soon as possible.

At the level of the educational sector, the support system that sought to ensure the future of the children of martyrs included providing an appropriate educational environment that allows them to excel in their achievement, and provide appropriate opportunities for them to be distinguished leaders in the future, through follow-up and visits to state schools to inspect students, children of martyrs, follow up on their studies, and be reassured. On the progress of their educational attainment and excellence, and work to follow up and secure all aspects of support, care and attention for them.

The Office launched the Career Counseling and Guidance Program “Steps” targeting students who excel in academics from the children of martyrs to discover options related to their future career path.

In the same context, the health and safety of the martyrs’ families and their loved ones constituted a special priority for the Martyrs’ Families Affairs Office, which was keen to follow up on everything related to their health affairs, especially the elderly and people of determination.

The office launched the Sons of Pride camps initiative, which is a qualitative initiative directed at the children of martyrs with the aim of developing capacities, social relations and bearing responsibility among the participants through individual participation with colleagues in various activities and cooperation with them to accomplish various tasks, in addition to providing them with new information and experiences that expand their perceptions, cultures and horizons of thinking.