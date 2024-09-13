The United Arab Emirates carried out an emergency humanitarian initiative to evacuate 97 critically injured and sick people, including cancer patients in need of intensive treatment, along with 155 family members, including 142 children. They were transported from the Gaza Strip to Abu Dhabi from Ramon Airport in Israel and via the Kerem Shalom crossing to receive advanced medical care.

The evacuation, the second from Ramon Airport, comes within the framework of the UAE’s efforts to provide advanced healthcare to injured Palestinians, confirming the UAE’s firm commitment to supporting the Palestinian people during the catastrophic conditions facing the Strip.

Since the beginning of the crisis, the UAE has made strenuous efforts to enhance the relief response towards the injured and sick Palestinian brothers and support them in the critical circumstances they are going through. It has evacuated 1,665 patients and their companions in previous initiatives, bringing the number of patients and their companions to 1,917 patients and their companions.

The UAE also provided more than 40,000 tons of urgent aid, including food, medical and relief supplies, via 10 ships, 1,300 trucks, 316 aircraft and 104 airdrops as part of Operation “Birds of Goodness,” through which more than 3,450 tons were airdropped over northern Gaza.